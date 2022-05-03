CEO Interview: ‘World’s Cleanest LNG’ Could Come From Canada’s East Coast

The location and carbon emissions mitigation of a proposed project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador give it a competitive advantage with European markets, says the chief executive officer behind it.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more