Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Announces Redemption Of Its Outstanding Senior Notes And Debentures

Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc., (formerly known as Talisman Energy Inc.), announced that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem, on June 28, 2022, all of its issued and outstanding 5.75 per cent senior notes due 2035, 5.85 per cent senior notes due 2037, 6.25 per cent senior notes due 2038, 5.50 per cent senior notes due 2042, and 7.25 per cent debentures due 2027.

