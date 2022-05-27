Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Announces Redemption Of Its Outstanding Senior Notes And Debentures

Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc., (formerly known as Talisman Energy Inc.), announced that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem, on June 28, 2022, all of its issued and outstanding 5.75 per cent senior notes due 2035, 5.85 per cent senior notes due 2037, 6.25 per cent senior notes due 2038, 5.50 per cent senior notes due 2042, and 7.25 per cent debentures due 2027.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.