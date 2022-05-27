Razor’s Output Up For Q1

Razor Energy Corp.’s production volumes for the first quarter of 2022 averaged 4,457 boe/d, representing an increase of 48 per cent from the first quarter of 2021 and a two per cent increase from the last quarter of 2021.

