Energy Egress OK For Now, But Future Growth Requires More Takeaway Capacity

For the short-term, Canadian producers “have some comfort” that currently there is enough oil and gas egress, says Tristan Goodman, president and chief executive officer, Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), but that will not account for LNG growth, and long-term takeaway capacity will have to increase.

