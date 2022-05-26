YWE Awards Celebration & Art Show: Diversity Storytelling Through Art – Register Today!

In its first in-person event since the pandemic, Young Women in Energy will recognize its latest YWE Award winners with a unique twist.

The 2021 YWE Awards Celebration & Art Show: Diversity Storytelling through Art will be held in the Lobby at The Ampersand (112 4 Avenue SW) on June 2.

“We've paired our award winners with 10+ Alberta artists of all mediums (painting, digital, mixed media, etc.) to share their interpretation of the stories they share about their career, the energy industry, their personal journeys and more,” said Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director, Young Women in Energy (YWE).

Get your tickets here: 2021 YWE Awards Celebration & Art Show: Diversity Storytelling through Art Tickets. Tickets are $25 and include one drink and appetizers. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 2021 YWE Award winners:

Andrea Hepp , Deal Lead - Acquisitions, Divestments & New Business Development, Shell Canada Limited

, Deal Lead - Acquisitions, Divestments & New Business Development, Shell Canada Limited Bita Malekian , Engineer-in-Training, TC Energy & Founder of Water Movement

, Engineer-in-Training, TC Energy & Founder of Water Movement Christina Iversen , Chief of Staff, Alberta Energy Regulator

, Chief of Staff, Alberta Energy Regulator Ivy Cheung , Contract Performance Manager, Real Estate, Shell Canada Limited

, Contract Performance Manager, Real Estate, Shell Canada Limited Janice Tran , CEO, Kanin Energy

, CEO, Kanin Energy Joeti Lall , Senior Program Development Advisor, Enbridge Inc.

, Senior Program Development Advisor, Enbridge Inc. Kristine O’Rielly , Senior Consultant, Delphi Group

, Senior Consultant, Delphi Group Lauretta Pearse , Civil & Environmental Engineer - Strategic Advisory Services, Associated Engineering

, Civil & Environmental Engineer - Strategic Advisory Services, Associated Engineering Leora Hornstein , Well-Being Specialist, Cenovus Energy

, Well-Being Specialist, Cenovus Energy Vilasini P. Pillay, Director, Marketing and Social Impact, SkyFire Energy Inc.

Young Women in Energy (YWE) is an Alberta-based non-profit that aims to increase female voice, presence, development and leadership within the energy industry.