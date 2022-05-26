NGIF Industry Grants Launches $4.5-Million Cleantech Competition

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, launched a C$4.5 million Cleantech Competition to foster and support the development of environmental performance solutions for the Canadian natural gas industry.

