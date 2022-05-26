Enbridge ‘Advancing’ Construction Of Natural Gas Pipeline To Plaquemines LNG Facility

Enbridge Inc. announced the “advancement” of its Venice Extension Project and Gator Express Meter Project to deliver 1.5 bcf/d of natural gas to Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines LNG facility.

