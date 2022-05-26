DOB Land Sale Report: Kaybob, Brazeau River And Peavey Parcels Highlight Of May 18 Alberta Sale

The province sold 11,717.68 hectares of P&NG leases and licences and earned $6.88 million in the May 18 land sale.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more