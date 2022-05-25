New Kid On The Block: Rubellite CEO Highlights Company’s Potential During First AGM

Rubellite Energy Inc. began as a concept about one year ago, in May 2021, as management at Perpetual Energy Inc., through its efforts to understand refinancing options, started to see the Clearwater play evolve, says Sue Riddell Rose, president and chief executive officer for both companies.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more