Avanti Energy Selects Journey Engineering To Proceed With WNG 11-22 Helium Processing Facility

Avanti Energy Inc. has selected Journey Engineering to provide engineering services for a pre-FEED (front end engineering and design) study for a helium processing facility associated with the company's Montana discovery well WNG 11-22.

