Panelist: Cut Emissions, Not Oil And Gas

While a segment of the population believes the energy transition in Canada requires a departure from fossil fuel use, the head of Avatar Innovations encourages a different approach.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more