Leucrotta Receives Securityholder Approval For Vermilion Deal

Leucrotta Exploration Inc.’s securityholders approved the previously announced plan of arrangement involving the company, Coelacanth Energy Inc. (ExploreCo), Vermilion Energy Inc. and the securityholders at a special meeting on May 20, 2022.

