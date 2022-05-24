CNRL Applies To AER For Sulphur Removal Unit At Kirby South

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to install, commission and operate a sulphur removal unit at the Kirby South Central Processing Facility and to change the operation dates of its sulphur management compliance assurance plan.

