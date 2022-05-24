Chevron, Talos And Carbonvert Close JV Deal On CCS Project

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, Talos Energy Inc. through its Talos Low Carbon Solutions division, and Carbonvert, Inc. announced today the execution of definitive documentation and closing of the expanded joint venture to develop the Bayou Bend CCS offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) hub, effective May 1, 2022.

