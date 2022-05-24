CER Commission Recommends Approval Of The West Path Delivery 2023 Project

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) recommends approval of NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.'s (NGTL) West Path Delivery 2023 project.

