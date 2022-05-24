CEO Interview: ‘No Silver Bullet’ to Emissions Reduction, ‘Portfolio’ Needed

Existing technologies will be vital to the pace at which greenhouse gas emission reduction targets are met, said the new chief executive officer of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more