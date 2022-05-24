Cenovus To Redeem 3.55% Notes Due March 12, 2025

Cenovus Energy Inc. announced that on June 28, 2022 it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.55 per cent notes due March 12, 2025.

