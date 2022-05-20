Enbridge Announces Conversion Results For Preferred Shares

Enbridge Inc. announced Thursday that, after taking into account all election notices received prior to 5:00 p.m. (EST) on May 17, 2022, 107,904 of its 18,269,812 cumulative redeemable preference shares, Series B, were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into cumulative redeemable preference shares, Series C.

