Contractors’ Q1 2022 Operating Days Rise By 40%

Rig Locator records show 17,179 operating days were booked in the first quarter of 2022 by members of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC), up by 40 per cent from 12,300 days booked last year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more