Shawcor ‘Streamlining’ Calgary Operations

Shawcor Ltd. has secured an early exit from its leased facility, which formerly housed the company’s FlexFlow operations, in Calgary’s Oxford Airport Business Park.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more