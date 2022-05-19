High Arctic Sees More Snubbing Demand; Canadian Customers Want To Secure Equipment

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. is seeing customer completion methodologies include more snubbing, which is something the industry had moved away from over the last few years, says chief executive officer Mike Maguire.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more