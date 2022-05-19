ExxonMobil To Sell Barnett Shale Assets For $750 Million

Exxon Mobil Corporation signed an agreement with subsidiaries of BKV Corporation for the sale of operated and non-operated Barnett shale gas assets in Texas for $750 million with additional payments contingent on future natural gas prices.

