Strong North American Performance Leads To Massive Increases In Q1 Results For Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp. reported $23.54 million in sales for Q1 2022, which is up 105 per cent from the same prior-year period, due to stronger performance in North American for its fluids distribution divisions as industry resurges following the easing of global economic restrictions that were in place due to COVID-19, and as supply constraints continue.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more