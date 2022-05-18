Strong North American Performance Leads To Massive Increases In Q1 Results For Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp. reported $23.54 million in sales for Q1 2022, which is up 105 per cent from the same prior-year period, due to stronger performance in North American for its fluids distribution divisions as industry resurges following the easing of global economic restrictions that were in place due to COVID-19, and as supply constraints continue.
