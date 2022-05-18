Search

Lauerman: Canada’s Golden Energy Opportunity, Part 2 – Feds To The Rescue?

In Part 1 of this two-part series, I provided a thumbnail sketch of the possible composition of trading blocs under the New World Economic Disorder, as implied by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen in a speech to the Atlantic Council in mid-April. I also discussed the economic impacts of global economic de-integration, including how it will lead to a less vibrant technological future.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!