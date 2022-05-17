High Arctic Experiencing Strong Service Demand In Canadian Business; Labour An Issue

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. cannot keep up with Canadian service demand that exceeds the current crewing capacity, says management, and the company is taking measures in response, although sustained utilization and better compensation will be necessary to attract personnel into the industry.

