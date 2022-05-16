Saturn Boosting Capital Spending

As a result of the strong economics of the recent drilling programs, Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. has increased its 2022 capital expenditures budget by $6 million with three additional wells to be drilled at the Oxbow asset and the drilling of three additional wells in the Viking asset.

