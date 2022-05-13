Tidewater Midstream To Reach FID On Pipestone Phase 2 Project In The Near-Term

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. expects to announce a final investment decision in the near-term for its Pipestone Natural Gas Plant Phase 2 expansion to add 100 mmcf/day of sour gas processing to the facility.

