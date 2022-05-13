Cost Inflation Tempers Quarterly Earnings For CES Energy Solutions

Consumable chemical supplier CES Energy Solutions Corp. generated record revenue of $401.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $33.5 million or nine per cent compared to the final quarter of 2021. Revenues were up 54 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2021.
