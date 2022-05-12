Rubellite Picks Up More Clearwater Land

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, Rubellite Energy Inc. executed a definitive agreement for the previously announced Peavine transaction located in the vicinity of recent industry Clearwater drilling activity and southwest of Rubellite's existing option acreage at West Dawson in northern Alberta.

