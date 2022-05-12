Petrus Production Up For Q1

Petrus Resources Ltd.’s production was up 25 per cent quarter over quarter from 5,880 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 7,379 boe/d in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to the new wells drilled in late 2021.

