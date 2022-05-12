General Notice To Claimant — Receivership Of Shamrock Valley Enterprises Ltd.

SCHEDULE “A”

GENERAL NOTICE TO CLAIMANT

IN THE MATTER OF THE RECEIVERSHIP OF SHAMROCK VALLEY ENTERPRISES LTD. (the “Company”) Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Court File No.: 2103 10970

TAKE NOTICE that on July 30, 2021, pursuant to an Order granted by Honourable Justice J.T. Nielson of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Court File No. 2103 10970 (the “Receivership Proceedings”), the Bowra Group Inc. was appointed receiver of the assets, property and undertakings of the Company (the “Receiver”);

TAKE NOTICE that as part of the Receivership Proceedings, the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has ordered that a Claims Process be initiated in order that all claims against the Company can be determined, with the Receiver appointed as the Claims Officer (the “Claims Process Order”)

Only a Creditor who establishes their claim against the Company in accordance with the Claims Process will be entitled to receive a distribution on account of such claim against the Company.

The Claims Process Order granted by the Honourable Justice S.D. Hillier on May 3, 2022, as well as all relevant instructions and documents related to the Claims Process, including the Proof of Claim form, can be obtained from the Receiver’s webpage located at https://www.bowragroup.com/ client/shamrock-valley-enterprises-ltd/ or by contacting the Claims Officer at the following:

The Bowra Group Inc. 1411 TD Tower

10088 – 102 Avenue NW

Edmonton, AB T5J 2Z1 Attention: Isobel Smith

Phone: (780) 809-1224

Email: shamrockclaims@bowragroup.com

The deadline for a creditor Claimant to submit a Proof of Claim, if required under the Claims Process, in respect of any claim it has, or believes it has, against the Company is 4:00 p.m. (Edmonton Time), June 30, 2022 (the “Claims Bar Date”).

PURSUANT TO THE CLAIMS PROCESS ORDER, CLAIMS WHICH ARE NOT SUBMITTED TO THE CLAIMS OFFICER BY WAY OF PROOF OF CLAIM ON OR BEFORE THE CLAIMS BAR DATE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED AND CLAIMANTS HOLDING SUCH CLAIMS WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM MAKING OR ENFORCING ANY CLAIM AGAINST THE COMPANY AND THE CLAIM SHALL BE FOREVER RELEASED AND EXTINGUISHED.