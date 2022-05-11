TransGlobe Targets Cardium Completions For June, July

Two 100 per cent working interest (one two-mile, and one one-mile) horizontal Cardium wells were drilled in the South Harmattan area, reported TransGlobe Energy Corporation in its Q1 report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more