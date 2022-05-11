Total Energy Board Member Retiring

Bruce Pachkowski, a founding director and current chair of the Total Energy Services Inc. board, will be retiring, effective at the end of his current term, following the company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders on May 17.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more