Ovintiv Reviewing ‘Evolving Commercial Opportunities’ For LNG

Ovintiv Inc. is “actively looking” at commercial opportunities for its gas that includes LNG, says the company’s chief executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more