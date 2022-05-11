GDM Pipelines Announces Rebrand

GDM Pipelines, the industry leader for Canadian energy infrastructure data since 1997, announced today that it has rebranded, introducing a new operating name and visual identity. This change reflects the expanded nature of the business over the past several years and positions the company for future growth.

