DOB Land Sale Report: Wembley, Sunset Parcels Highlight Of May 4 Alberta Sale

The province sold 42,608 hectares of P&NG leases and licences and earned $9.3 million in the May 4 land sale. Additionally, 4,085 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $4.2 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more