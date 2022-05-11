Birchcliff On Track For Funds Flow Of $1.18 Billion In 2022

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. anticipates that it will generate adjusted funds flow of $1.18 billion and free funds flow of $920 million to $940 million in 2022 based on current strip pricing.

