Venture Global In LNG Deal With ExxonMobil

Venture Global LNG announced the execution of two new long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP) for the sale of two million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more