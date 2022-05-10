Marketing Business Drives Keyera’s Strong First Quarter 2022 Results

Keyera Corp. reported realized cash flow from operating activities of $457 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 70 per cent increase compared with $268 million for the same period in 2021. The jump in cash flow was driven largely by a major increase in revenues from its marketing division.
