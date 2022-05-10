Imperial Applies To Construct And Operate A Second Hot Lime Softener Sludge Lagoon At Nabiye

Imperial Oil Resources Limited has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to construct and operate a second hot lime softener sludge lagoon at the Nabiye central processing facility of the Cold Lake in situ oilsands operations.

