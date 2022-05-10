Geological Controls And Fracture Mechanics, May 24

Considerations for the Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Methane and Compressed Air

As the world transitions to a cleaner energy future, the importance of storing energy sources and energy carriers underground will increase in importance, especially when considering the intermittent nature of many "green" energy sources. As such, the need for understanding the fundamentals of rock mechanics as it relates to underground storage of energy-related applications has never been more important. Advancements in this field of study have made large strides in recent years in our understanding of fracture mechanics and geometry as they pertain to fluid flow, permeability and sorption. Fortunately, for a successful energy transition, many of the learnings gained during the recent "shale gas boom" are transferable or have applications to Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), and the geologic storage of hydrogen, methane and even compressed air projects. For each of these fluids, understanding the nuances of rock failure mechanisms and fracture geometry are needed to ensure cap rock and cavern-wall integrity during injection and afterwards.

Several research teams across Canada, including the University of Toronto, University of Calgary and the University of Alberta are pioneering new advancement in this field of study that are directly relevant to CCUS cap rock and CCUS projects being undertaken by the Geological Survey of Canada.

This workshop will provide a venue for the latest scientific advancements in fracture mechanics and the resulting fracture geometry of highly anisotropic rocks and specifically how they relate to CCUS, and geologic storage of hydrogen, methane and compressed air.

A joint collaboration webinar between CSUR, NRCan and UofT!

