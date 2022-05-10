Freehold Royalties In U.S. Acquisition

Freehold Royalties Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire mineral title and overriding royalty interests across approximately 1,100 net royalty acres (220,000 gross acres) in core Midland basin of the Permian for US$15.5 million, before customary adjustments.

