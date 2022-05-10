Alberta-Based Cleantech Equipment Manufacturer Featured In Television Series ‘EARTH'

Thermal Intelligence is proud to announce their flagship product BASECAMP (a Green Certified 3-in-1 Heater, Light Tower & Generator) will be featured in the world-renowned television series ‘EARTH with John Holden’. As a six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden takes viewers around the globe to showcase companies with eco-friendly initiatives and highlights the ways businesses around the globe are protecting the environment with their commitment to create a better world.

This episode of EARTH will air on Fox Business Network (May 22nd @ 5 PM EST) and Bloomberg TV (May 29th & June 5th @ 3:30 EST) in the U.S. & BNN Bloomberg (10 AM EST) in Canada, and worldwide across streaming platforms.

Watch our segment: https://vimeo.com/701830947

BASECAMP is an extremely portable suite of core temporary utilities (Heat, Power & Lights), it delivers market-leading efficiency as a Flameless Heater while providing a 360° LED Lighting Package and 27kW of Available Power.

By combining three functional products into one, the BASECAMP is effectively a mobile CHP (Combined Heat & Power) unit. As such it has achieved efficiencies never seen in temporary heating equipment. Waste heat from power generation and lighting is now efficiently delivered into powerful temperature control. Made possible by a patent-pending design, BASECAMP achieves a 50-66% reduction in fuel, while offering unparalleled SMART controls and 24/7 monitoring. This is a giant step forward in CLEANTECH technology, dramatically reducing emissions.

After the successful launch of BASECAMP in 2020, we are thrilled to be introducing the BASECAMP XL in September 2022. This powerful heater provides the same core set of temporary utilities but delivers 50% more heat output/control and twice as much power generation.