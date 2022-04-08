It Will Take Time To Get Clarity On Costs Of Pathways To Net Zero Initiative

The member companies of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance should have a better handle on the projected costs later this year as the federal government’s commitment is fully understood and the issue of access to needed pore space becomes clearer, says Tim McKay, president of Canadian Natural Resources Limited.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.