It Will Take Time To Get Clarity On Costs Of Pathways To Net Zero Initiative

The member companies of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance should have a better handle on the projected costs later this year as the federal government’s commitment is fully understood and the issue of access to needed pore space becomes clearer, says Tim McKay, president of Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more