Permian Basin Only U.S. Option To Meet Oil Supply Challenge

Energy affordability and security have returned as a major U.S. political issue as prices at the gas pump have jumped due to the ongoing oil supply shortfall and added pressure from sanctions on Russian production.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more