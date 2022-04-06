Wilks Brothers Acquires Common Shares Of Cathedral Energy Services

Wilks Brothers, LLC’s “joint actors,” Dan and Staci Wilks, acquired 3.3 million common shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. at a price of 44 cents per common share for a total of $3.31 million.

