TransGlobe Set To Drill Another Cardium Well

TransGlobe Energy Corporation says two 100 per cent working interest (one two-mile, and one one-mile) Harmattan horizontal Cardium reservoir wells were drilled in the South Harmattan area of its Canada land holdings, with stimulation and equipping anticipated in June 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more