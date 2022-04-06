Doubling Down On Green Energy ‘Economically Dangerous’ With Targets Impossible To Meet: Keynote

The green energy transition was not sustainable prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has roiled global energy markets, and it’s even more untenable with the doubling down on the transition announced by many countries as a solution to the energy crisis, according to a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more