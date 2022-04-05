Despite Higher Prices, CNRL Not Expected To Alter Production Growth Plans

Canadian Natural Resources Limited will continue to take a measured approach to production growth and the rate of any output increases will likely remain in a tight range up to five per cent per annum, says company president Tim McKay.

