Consistent Capital Program, Operational Efficiencies Helping CNRL Manage Inflationary Pressures

A stable and consistent capital program and a focus on improving operational efficiencies has helped Canadian Natural Resources Limited minimize the impact of inflationary pressures, the company’s top executive told the 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium Tuesday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more